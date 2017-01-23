FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit $413 bln, exceeding budget target
January 23, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 7 months ago

China's preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit $413 bln, exceeding budget target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's preliminary fiscal deficit for 2016 was 2.83 trillion yuan ($413 billion) exceeding the budget target of 2.18 trillion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation based on data from the finance ministry.

Fiscal expenditure in 2016 rose 6.4 percent from 2015, while revenue increased 4.5 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

China has relied on government spending to stabilise economic growth in the past year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.

$1 = 6.8525 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

