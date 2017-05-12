FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017

China April fiscal spending growth slows to 3.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Government spending in China increased 3.8 percent in April from a year earlier, while revenue rose 7.8 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Growth in spending slowed significantly from 25.4 percent in March, while revenue growth declined from 12.2 percent in March.

Government spending in the first four months of the year rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier, while revenues increased 11.8 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

