China November fiscal expenditure up 25.9 pct y/y
December 14, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

China November fiscal expenditure up 25.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure surged 25.9 percent in November from a year earlier, while fiscal revenue rose 11.4 percent, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.

In October, expenditure was 36.1 percent higher than the same month of 2014. Beijing has been jacking up spending as part of its efforts to cushion an economic slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

For the first 11 months, fiscal expenditure rose 18.9 percent versus the same period last year while fiscal revenue increased 8.0 percent, the data showed.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
