BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal spending increased 12 percent in the first two months of 2016 from the same period of last year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, quickening from a 10.5 percent gain seen in the same period a year ago.

Growth in fiscal income accelerated to 6.3 percent in the January-February period, compared with a 3.2 percent rise in the same period of 2015.