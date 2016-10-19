FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China Sept government spending up 11.3 pct y/y
October 19, 2016 / 1:35 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-China Sept government spending up 11.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Sept fiscal revenue growth number to 4.9 pct from 5.9 in first paragraph))

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Government spending in China rose 11.3 percent in September from a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Growth in spending was up slightly from 10.3 percent in August, while revenue growth also picked up from 1.7 percent in August.

Government spending in the first nine months of the year was up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.9 percent.

China has relied on government spending to stabilise growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

