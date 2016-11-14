FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China Oct government spending down 12.5 pct yr/yr
November 14, 2016

China Oct government spending down 12.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Government spending in China dropped 12.5 percent in October from a year earlier, while revenue rose 5.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Government spending in the first 10 months of the year was up 10 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.9 percent.

China has relied on government spending to stabilise growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill
