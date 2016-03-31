China outstanding foreign debt $1.42 trillion at end-2015

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding foreign debt fell to $1.42 trillion at the end of 2015 from $1.53 trillion at the end of September, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Short-term foreign debt stood at $920.6 billion at the end of last year, down from $1.02 trillion at the end of September, the regulator said.

Short-term foreign debt accounted for 65 percent of the total at the end of last year, while medium- and long-term debt made up for 35 percent of the total, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)