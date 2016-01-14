FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China 2015 FDI rises 6.4 pct despite cooling economy
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

China 2015 FDI rises 6.4 pct despite cooling economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China attracted $126.3 billion, or 781.4 billion yuan, in non-financial foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2015, up 6.4 percent from 2014, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

For the full year 2015, the country’s services sector has utilised $77.2 billion, or 477.1 billion yuan of foreign investment, up 17.3 percent from 2014, according to a ministry statement.

While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital flows and when compared to the huge export sector.

The government has encouraged firms recently to expand investment abroad to gain global competitiveness.

The ministry is yet to release December FDI figures and outbound investment figures. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.