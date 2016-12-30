FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to relax curbs on foreign investment in banking, securities - state planner
December 30, 2016 / 2:28 AM / 8 months ago

China to relax curbs on foreign investment in banking, securities - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China will focus on freeing up foreign investment in banking, insurance, securities and futures as part of a wider opening up of the services sector, the country's state planner said in a document on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will "orderly" open up sensitive areas such as telecoms, education, internet to foreign investment.

China will relax foreign investment restrictions on credit-rating services, the NDRC said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

