China's FX regulator sees capital account surplus in 2015
March 31, 2015 / 4:37 AM / 2 years ago

China's FX regulator sees capital account surplus in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China will maintain a capital account surplus in 2015 even though it is expected to experience volatile cross-border flows on the capital and financial accounts, the country’s currency regulator said on Tuesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which oversees China’s $3.84 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, also said it expected the Chinese economy to grow around 7 percent this year. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould)

