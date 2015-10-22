FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China commercial banks' net forex sales $109.2 bln in September
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

China commercial banks' net forex sales $109.2 bln in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s commercial banks sold a net $109.2 billion of foreign exchange in September settlements, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday, compared with $43.5 billion in August.

In January-September, commercial banks had net foreign exchange sales of $301.5 billion in settlements, the regulator said on its website.

China is not seeing capital flight following recent falls in foreign exchange reserves, Wang Xiaoyi, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told a news conference in Beijing that coincided with the release of the statement, adding that a recent decline in reserves was within a controllable range.

China is confident in keeping international payments and receipts balanced in the future, Wang said, adding that he saw no basis for the yuan to continue to depreciate.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
