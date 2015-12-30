FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to curb risks from abnormal cross-border capital flows -regulator
December 30, 2015

China to curb risks from abnormal cross-border capital flows -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday that it will improve its policy reserves and contingency plans to curb risks from abnormal cross-border capital flows.

A fall of $150.3 billion in China's foreign debt in the third quarter showed that some firms had moved to repay some of their liabilities to hedge against currency risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

