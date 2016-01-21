FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Capital outflows from China eased in Q4-FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China has seen net capital outflows in 2015 but they eased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The risk of cross-border capital flows was generally under control and the impact of capital outflows on domestic performance was also controllable, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

China has not issued new measures to restrain foreign exchange purchases and sales, it said, adding that the law prohibiting individuals from transferring more than $50,000 out of the country per year was unchanged. (Reporting By China monitoring team and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

