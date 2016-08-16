FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China commercial banks' net forex sales at $31.7 bln in July
August 16, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

China commercial banks' net forex sales at $31.7 bln in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's commercial banks sold a net $31.7 billion worth of foreign exchange in July, versus net sales of $12.8 billion in June, the nation's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

Net forex sales totaled $205.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

Earlier data showed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) sold a net 190.5 billion yuan ($28.69 billion) worth of foreign exchange in July - the highest in five months - as the central bank sought to support the yuan.

A recent Reuters poll showed analysts expected the yuan to fall more than 3 percent against the dollar by a year from now, more than expected a month ago, as the economy struggles to maintain momentum and the dollar edges up on views of an eventual U.S. rate rise.

China' foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.1 billion in July to $3.20 trillion, central bank data showed. ($1=6.6399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

