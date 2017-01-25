FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China foreign reserves use has kept yuan stable, c.bank official says
January 25, 2017

China foreign reserves use has kept yuan stable, c.bank official says

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's use of its foreign reserves has kept its yuan currency stable and prevented "market overshooting", a senior central bank official was quoted as saying by a state newspaper on Tuesday.

Yi Gang, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said the yuan's inclusion in the basket of currencies comprising the Special Drawing Rights, or SDR, has brought "profound changes" for the currency, according to a newspaper owned by political advisory body the China's People's Political Consultative Conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of labeling China as a currency manipulator is "not logical", Yi added. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Yawen Chen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

