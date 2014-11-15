FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct net forex buying at 6-month high of 66.1 bln yuan
November 15, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

China Oct net forex buying at 6-month high of 66.1 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s net foreign exchange purchases were at a six-month high in October, according to a Reuters calculation based on central bank data released on Saturday, with a net inflow of 66.1 billion yuan ($10.78 billion).

This is the most foreign exchange China’s central bank and commercial banks have bought from clients since April, when foreign exchange net inflows were at 116.9 billion yuan.

This suggests the world’s second largest economy is still experiencing net capital inflows even as China’s economic growth is at its slowest since the global financial crisis.

The jump in the amount of foreign exchange purchased could indicate a strengthening of the yuan, which had risen for five weeks straight by early November and has remained little changed as of Friday. (1 US dollar = 6.1290 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Paul Carsten, editing by Louise Heavens)

