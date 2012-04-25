China to allow more street-side money changers

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China will authorise more retail money changing operations the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said, increasing competition for banks and marking another small step in making it easier to convert yuan into foreign currency.

Any firm with 5 million yuan ($792,700) in capital and basic facilities for a money changing business, such as signs to display exchange rates and computers, can apply to the local office of SAFE to become a street-side money changer in one city.

The Chinese currency is not fully convertible. A Chinese resident can change only $50,000 a year and any amount above that has to go through the approval process of SAFE.

For a national licence, a company must have at least 30 million yuan in capital according to the new rules published on SAFE’s website (www.safe.gov.cn) that take effect from May 1.

“We will encourage chain-store operations of licensed organisations so that they can achieved scaled efficiency,” SAFE said.

China did not allow non-bank money changers until 2008 when SAFE approved one shop each in Beijing and Shanghai.

In November 2009, SAFE expanded the programme to 13 provinces and another four municipal cities, but bank outlets remain the chief venue for individuals to change money in China.

Zhejiang China Commodities City Group, which manages China’s largest wholesale international goods market whose traders sell products worldwide, set up a money exchange business in May 2010 with 3 million yuan in capital. The company’s annual report in 2010 showed the money changing unit lost 404,000 yuan.

Under the new rules money changers must comply with strict regulations, reporting any transaction larger than $500 in real time to SAFE and within 24 hours for transactions smaller than $500. Money changers are also required to verify and record identification documents presented by their customers.