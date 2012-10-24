FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese banks make net $6.3 bln FX purchases in Sept
October 24, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Chinese banks make net $6.3 bln FX purchases in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought more foreign currency than
they sold for clients in September, making net purchases of $6.3 billion in
foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed on Wednesday.
    That reverses $6.3 billion of net foreign currency sales in August. Banks
were net forex sellers in June and April this year, as well as in November and
December 2011.
    In the first nine months, Chinese banks made net foreign exchange purchases
of $30 billion, the currency regulator said in a statement on its website,
www.safe.gov.cn
    China has in recent years accumulated huge foreign exchange reserves - the
world's biggest pile, worth $3.29 trillion at the end of September - as firms
sell dollars to banks which, in turn, sell most of them to the central bank in
the interbank market.
    But the nagging debt crisis in Europe, China's biggest trading partner, and
the slowing Chinese economy have dampened foreign capital inflows, pushing down
banks' forex purchases from their customers.
    China's entire banking system bought a net 130.7 billion yuan ($20.92
billion) in foreign exchange in September, compared with a net sale of 17.4
billion yuan in August, according to data published by the central bank last
week. 
    Following is a monthly data on Chinese commercial banks' net foreign
exchange purchase (in $bln): 
  Sep  Aug  Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov  Oct   Sep        
  6.3 -6.3  0.5  -3.5   5.1  -3.7   7.8   4.4  19.4 -15.3  -0.8  3.2  26.0    
 ($1 = 6.2480 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

