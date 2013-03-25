China banks buy net $32.2 bln FX for clients in Feb - SAFE

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought more foreign currency than they sold for clients in February, making net purchases of $32.2 billion in foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) showed on Monday. The tally marked the sixth straight month of net purchases, though cooling from a net purchase of $92.6 billion in January, reinforcing signs of increased capital inflows as the world's second-largest economy recovers from 2012's slowdown. In the first two months, Chinese banks made net foreign exchange purchases of $124.7 billion for clients, according to a statement on SAFE's website, wwww.safe.gov.cn Chinese banks were also net buyers of $2.5 billion in the forwards market in February, SAFE added. China has the world's largest foreign exchange reserves, standing at $3.31 trillion at the end of 2012, accumulated as a function of the country's capital controls which saw exporters and investors sell dollars to Chinese banks, which in turn sold most of them to the central bank. Following is monthly data on Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 32.2 92.6 54.3 18.5 7.8 6.3 -6.3 0.5 -3.5 5.1 -3.7 7.8 4.4 19.4 -15.3 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)