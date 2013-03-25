FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banks buy net $32.2 bln FX for clients in Feb - SAFE
March 25, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

China banks buy net $32.2 bln FX for clients in Feb - SAFE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought more foreign currency
than they sold for clients in February, making net purchases of $32.2 billion in
foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) showed on Monday.
    The tally marked the sixth straight month of net purchases, though cooling
from a net purchase of $92.6 billion in January, reinforcing signs of increased
capital inflows as the world's second-largest economy recovers from 2012's
slowdown.
    In the first two months, Chinese banks made net foreign exchange purchases
of $124.7 billion for clients, according to a statement on SAFE's website,
wwww.safe.gov.cn
    Chinese banks were also net buyers of $2.5 billion in the forwards market in
February, SAFE added.
    China has the world's largest foreign exchange reserves, standing at $3.31
trillion at the end of 2012, accumulated as a function of the country's capital
controls which saw exporters and investors sell dollars to Chinese banks, which
in turn sold most of them to the central bank.
    Following is monthly data on Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange
purchases (in $bln):  
Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun   May  Apr   Mar  Feb  Jan   Dec   
32.2 92.6 54.3 18.5 7.8  6.3 -6.3  0.5  -3.5  5.1  -3.7  7.8  4.4  19.4 -15.3  

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
