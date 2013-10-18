China banks buy net $31.7 bln FX for clients in Sept

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought more foreign currency than they sold for clients in September, with net purchases of $31.7 billion in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed on Friday.

The figure marked the 13th straight month of net purchases, and quickened from August’s net purchases of $9.4 billion.

Including banks’ own business on settlement and sale of foreign currency, Chinese banks bought $26.8 billion worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in September, SAFE said on its website, www. safe.gov.cn, signalling net capital inflows.

In September, Chinese banks were also net buyers of $18 billion for clients in the forwards market.

Other data released last month showed China’s central bank and commercial banks bought 27.3 billion yuan ($4.48 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in August.

In the first nine months, Chinese banks made net foreign exchange purchases of $272.6 billion for clients, it said.

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, grew by $160 billion in the third quarter to a record of $3.66 trillion, official data showed.