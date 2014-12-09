UPDATE 1-China to let non-banks trade in interbank FX market

(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China will allow financial firms apart from banks to trade in its interbank foreign exchange market from Jan. 1, the government said on Tuesday in another step to deepen the country’s financial markets.

Sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in the past two months that China was set to relax the rules for its interbank currency market by allowing non-banks, including brokerages, insurers and trust firms, to trade in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The new rules will allow firms that trade derivatives and currencies in the spot market to also work in the interbank foreign exchange market without the need for further government approvals, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

The rules were published online on Tuesday, though they were were finalised on Dec. 5.

SAFE, China’s currency regulator, did not say which firms counted as financial companies, though it singled out currency brokerages as among those that do not need further approval to operate in the interbank market.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Guotai Junan Securities, China’s third-largest broker by profit, had received approval to trade in the interbank currency market.

The brokerage, which also manages assets, would be the first non-bank entity to enter the business. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)