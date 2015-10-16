UPDATE 2-China FX sales hit high in September as outflows pressure yuan

* Sept net FX sales 761.3 bln yuan, vs 723.8 bln yuan in Aug

* Capital outflows intensify after yuan devaluation

* Official dollar-selling intervention helps stabilise yuan (Adds analyst quotes)

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank and commercial banks sold a record net 761.3 billion yuan ($119.85 billion) of foreign exchange in September, data showed on Friday, as capital outflows weighed on the yuan after its surprise devaluation the previous month.

The September figure surpassed the net 723.8 billion yuan sold in August, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data.

Worries over China’s economic slowdown and possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of capital outflows that intensified after the yuan’s devaluation on Aug. 11.

The move roiled global markets for several weeks. Chinese authorities had to scramble to contain fears over the potential for further depreciation.

The central bank tried to stem the yuan’s slide, intervening in both onshore and offshore markets.

The onshore yuan has generally strengthened, albeit slightly, during the past three weeks, buoyed partly by reforms which traders say will enhance the Chinese currency’s international status.

Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai, said he expected fund outflows to ease in October as the domestic stock market recovers after a crash over the summer that sparked a series of government bailout measures.

“But the yuan still faces pressure because of risks in China’s economy and other uncertainties in financial markets,” Li said.

Data due out Monday is expected to show China’s growth slowed to 6.8 percent in the third quarter, the weakest since the global financial crisis, which would likely put pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures.

Authorities have taken a series of steps to curb capital flight, including clamping down on illegal cross-border money transfers conducted by underground money dealers and ordering banks to bolster checks on suspicious transactions. ($1 = 6.35 yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)