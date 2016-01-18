UPDATE 1-China Dec net FX sales jump, signal rising capital outflows

(Adds details)

* Dec FX selling implies intensifying capital outflows

* Dec foreign exchange sales nearly triple the Nov figure

* Yuan under pressure despite c.bank support

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China’s central bank and commercial banks sold a net 629 billion yuan ($95.61 billion) worth of foreign exchange in December, data showed on Monday, or nearly triple the figure of the previous month, as capital outflows grew.

Net foreign exchange sales were 221.3 billion yuan in November, earlier central bank data showed.

Capital outflows have gained momentum since China’s surprise devaluation of the yuan in August, fanned by concerns about the country’s economic slowdown and expectations of interest rate rises in the United States.

Net foreign exchange sales hit a record high of 761.3 billion yuan in September.

Capital outflows have weighed on the yuan, prompting the central bank to intervene in both onshore and offshore markets to support the currency.

The yuan rose on Monday as the central bank announced a fresh move to deter offshore speculation in the currency, while stocks rebounded modestly from near levels last seen at the depths of last year’s summer crash.

Earlier central bank data showed that China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, fell by more than half a trillion dollars last year as the central bank bought yuan to support the exchange rate, with reserves dropping by a record $107.9 billion in December alone. ($1=6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)