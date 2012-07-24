FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banks report monthly net forex selling in June
July 24, 2012 / 5:53 AM / 5 years ago

China banks report monthly net forex selling in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - Chinese banks sold $3.5 billion more foreign currencies than they bought from their clients in over-the-counter transactions in June, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed on Tuesday.

The net foreign currency selling reversed net buying of $5.1 billion in May. Banks were net sellers in such over-the-counter deals in April as well as in November and December 2011.

Chinese banks had net foreign exchange purchases of $29.5 billion for the first six months of 2012, the data showed.

China has in recent years accumulated huge foreign exchange reserves as firms sell dollars to banks which, in turn, sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market.

China’s central bank and commercial banks bought a net 49.1 billion yuan ($7.69 billion) worth of foreign exchange in June, according to data from the central bank.

Following is monthly data on Chinese commercial banks’ net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln):

Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul

-3.5 5.1 -3.7 7.8 4.4 19.4 -15.3 -0.8 3.2 26.0 37.8 43.2 ($1 = 6.3864 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

