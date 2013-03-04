FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China banks buy net $92.6 bln FX for clients in Jan-SAFE
March 4, 2013 / 4:52 AM / 5 years ago

China banks buy net $92.6 bln FX for clients in Jan-SAFE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - Chinese banks bought more foreign currency than
they sold for clients in January, making net purchases of $92.6 billion in
foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, according to Reuters
calculations of official data.
    It marked a sharp increase from a net purchase of $54.3 billion in December,
the fifth straight month of net purchases, adding to signs of increased capital
inflows as the world's second-largest economy recovers.
    Chinese banks were also net buyers of $9.4 billion in the forwards market in
January, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange(SAFE) on its website, www.safe.gov.cn
    "The data points to unusually large market demand for the yuan, as well as
very substantial (central bank) interventions to absorb it and to prevent the
yuan from breaching its daily trading band," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist
and strategist for non-Japan Asia at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, wrote in
a note to clients.
    China has the world's largest foreign exchange reserves, standing at $3.31
trillion at the end of 2012, accumulated as a function of the country's capital
controls which saw exporters and investors sell dollars to Chinese banks, which
in turn sold most of them to the central bank.
    Following is monthly data on Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange
purchases (in $bln): 
 Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun   May  Apr   Mar  Feb  Jan   Dec  
 92.6 54.3 18.5 7.8  6.3 -6.3  0.5  -3.5  5.1  -3.7  7.8  4.4  19.4 -15.3 

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)

