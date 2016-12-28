China central bank rejects media report that yuan broke 7.0000 per dollar on Dec 28 - microblog

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) rejected a media report that the yuan broke the 7.0000 per dollar level in the onshore market on Dec. 28, the Chinese central bank said on its microblog late on Wednesday.

The yuan traded between 6.9500 and 6.9666 per dollar on Wednesday, the PBOC said.

"But some irresponsible media reported that the onshore rate of the yuan broke the psychological threshold of 7.0000," the central bank said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Alison Williams)