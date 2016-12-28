FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China central bank rejects media report that yuan broke 7.0000 per dollar on Dec 28 - microblog
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 4:29 PM / 8 months ago

China central bank rejects media report that yuan broke 7.0000 per dollar on Dec 28 - microblog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) rejected a media report that the yuan broke the 7.0000 per dollar level in the onshore market on Dec. 28, the Chinese central bank said on its microblog late on Wednesday.

The yuan traded between 6.9500 and 6.9666 per dollar on Wednesday, the PBOC said.

"But some irresponsible media reported that the onshore rate of the yuan broke the psychological threshold of 7.0000," the central bank said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.