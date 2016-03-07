FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Feb FX reserves fall to $3.20 trln, lowest since Dec 2011
March 7, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

China Feb FX reserves fall to $3.20 trln, lowest since Dec 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, fell by $28.57 billion in February to $3.20 trillion, the lowest since December 2011, central bank data showed on Monday.

The decline was slightly less than the $30 billion decrease that economists polled by Reuters had expected, and compared with a drop of $99.5 billion in January.

China’s reserves have now fallen four months in a row as the central bank dumps dollars to ease depreciation pressure on the yuan and prevent an increase in capital outflows.

China’s gold reserves stood at $71.01 billion at the end of February, up from January’s $63.57 billion, according to data published by the People’s Bank of China on its website.

China’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position was at $10.73 billion, up from $3.76 billion the previous month. It held $10.28 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at the end of last month, compared with $10.27 billion at the end of January. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

