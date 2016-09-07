FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China August forex reserves fall to $3.19 trillion, lowest since 2011
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

China August forex reserves fall to $3.19 trillion, lowest since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.19 trillion in August, central bank data showed on Wednesday, in line with market expectations and the lowest level since December 2011.

Reserves fell by $15.89 billion in August, the biggest drop since May.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted reserves would fall to $3.19 trillion from $3.20 trillion at the end of July.

China's reserves, the largest in the world, fell by a record $513 billion last year after Beijing devalued the yuan currency, sparking a flood of capital outflows that threatened to destabilise the world's second-largest economy and alarmed global markets.

China's gold reserves fell to $77.18 billion at the end of August, down from $78.89 billion at end-July, data published on the People's Bank of China website showed.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.