FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China state firms Jan-Oct profits down 8.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 15, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

China state firms Jan-Oct profits down 8.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Combined profits at China’s state-owned non-financial enterprises fell 8.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2012 from a year earlier, easing from an annual fall of 11.4 percent in the January-September period, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

It followed a raft of economic data last week, which showed China’s economy strode further along the road of recovery.

State-owned non-financial firms, defined as those controlled by Beijing and local governments, made a combined profit of 1.75 trillion yuan ($281.12 billion) in the first 10 months, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn

Total profits of those state-owned firms rose 1.7 percent in October compared to September, it added.

Firms in petrochemical, non-ferrous metals, building material, transportation and machinery industries suffered a big drop in profits in the first 10 months, while power, tobacco, automobile and electronics industries posted strong earnings increases.

Total inventories at state-owned firms rose 17.4 percent in the first 10 months from a year ago, increasing slightly from 17.3 percent seen between January and September.

China’s state firms still retain their dominance in key industries although the government has been trying to open up such sectors to private investment to help rebalance the economy.

China’s big state-owned enterprises argued for continued expansion last week, defending themselves against charges that their firms are in urgent need of reform. ($1 = 6.2252 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.