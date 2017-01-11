FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China to expand funding channels for small firms
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 11, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-China to expand funding channels for small firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of statement)

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China will expand funding channels for small and medium-sized firms, according to a statement posted on the website of its State Council, or cabinet, citing a meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang.

Regional share markets should develop in line with regulations, the statement added, and focus on servicing the needs of small and medium-sized firms.

These measures are important aspects of China's supply side reforms and efforts to improve multiple levels of capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

