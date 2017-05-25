China considers letting foreign investors into futures market

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China is actively considering the prospect of letting foreign investors to participate in futures trading and allowing commercial banks take part in the treasury futures market, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Fang Xinghai said on Thursday.

The government is looking at possible futures markets for pulp, hogs, red dates and apples, but it will not allow innovation in the futures markets to bypass regulation, Fang told a conference in Shanghai. (Reporting by Zhang Jindong, David Lin, Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)