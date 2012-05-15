FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China net FX sales at 60.6 bln yuan in April -c.bank
May 15, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

China net FX sales at 60.6 bln yuan in April -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - China had 60.6 billion yuan ($9.59 billion) in net foreign exchange sales in April, reversing net purchases of 124.6 billion yuan in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data published by the central bank on Tuesday.

That suggested net capital outflows from the country in April.

China suffered rare capital outflows for three straight months in the final quarter of 2011 when choppy global markets spooked investors and led them to pull funds from the world’s no.2 economy.

