China commercial banks' net forex sales fall to $12.5 bln in May
June 20, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

China commercial banks' net forex sales fall to $12.5 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's commercial banks sold a net $12.5 billion worth of foreign exchange in May, versus net sales of $23.7 billion in April, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Net forex sales totaled $161.0 billion in the first five months, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

China's central bank sold a net 53.7 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in May, earlier data showed, easing from net sales of 54.4 billion yuan in April.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell by $27.9 billion in May to $3.19 trillion, their lowest since December 2011, likely due to the effects of a stronger dollar and sporadic official intervention. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
