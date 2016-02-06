FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-CORRECTED-China not going back to "old road" of capital controls -fx regulator
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-China not going back to "old road" of capital controls -fx regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats, with no change to text)

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China will continue to crack down on illegal foreign exchange activities but won’t revert back to the “old road” of capital controls, the country’s top foreign exchange regulator said.

The remarks were made by Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), during separate meetings with Andrew Rashbass, CEO of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, and Blackstone’s president Tony James on Wednesday.

SAFE posted a statement on the meetings on its website on Friday.

Pan said China’s economic growth is in reasonable range. Its yuan currency is basically stable against a basket of currencies, and there is no basis for continued yuan depreciation.

He added that the international balance of payments position is basically stable, while cross-border capital flow risks are under control. (Reporting dy Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.