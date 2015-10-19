FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumption accounted for 58.4 pct of China's GDP in Jan-Sept
October 19, 2015

Consumption accounted for 58.4 pct of China's GDP in Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consumption accounted for 58.4 percent of China’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the Jan-Sept period, while capital formation accounted for 43.4 percent, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics told reporters on Monday.

Net exports trimmed 1.8 percent from the GDP in the first nine months of this year, Sheng Laiyun said.

China’s economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations but still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures as fears of a sharper slowdown spook investors.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
