China Q3 GDP up 7.4 pct y/y, slowest since Q1 2009

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 as the global financial crisis raged. The data was in line with market expectations in the consensus Reuters poll forecast for a 7.4 percent expansion. It marked the seventh consecutive quarter of slower growth and compared with an annual growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter. Other data released alongside GDP showed fixed asset investment growth was 20.5 p ercent in the year to September versus the 20.2 percent forecast in the Reuters poll. Industrial output grew 9.2 percent versus expectations of 9.0 percent and retail sales in September rose 14.2 p ercent on a year ago versus an estimated 13.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Following is a breakdown of China's quarterly GDP growth rates: (percent change from a year earlier): Q312 Q212 Q112 Q411 Q311 Q211 Q111 Q410 Q310 Q210 7.4 7.6 8.1 8.9 9.1 9.5 9.7 9.8 9.6 10.3 Other key economic data released by the bureau (percent change from a year earlier): Q1-Q3 Sep F/C-Sep Aug Industrial output 10.0 9.2 9.0 8.9 FAI ytd 20.5 n/a 20.2 20.2 Retail sales 14.1 14.2 13.2 13.2 > For the China indicators fixed page, click on > For historical data, click on (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)