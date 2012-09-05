FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China revises up 2011 GDP growth to 9.3 pct from 9.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

China revises up 2011 GDP growth to 9.3 pct from 9.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China revised up its 2011 gross domestic product to 9.3 percent, from an initial reading of 9.2 percent, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, adding that the world’s No. 2 economy was worth 47.3 trillion yuan ($7.45 trillion) last year.

Under the revision, growth in China’s agricultural sector was pared to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent, while growth in the manufacturing industry was lowered to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent.

Growth in the services sector, however, was raised to 9.4 percent from 8.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.