China revises up 2011 GDP growth to 9.3 pct from 9.2 pct

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China revised up its 2011 gross domestic product to 9.3 percent, from an initial reading of 9.2 percent, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, adding that the world’s No. 2 economy was worth 47.3 trillion yuan ($7.45 trillion) last year.

Under the revision, growth in China’s agricultural sector was pared to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent, while growth in the manufacturing industry was lowered to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent.

Growth in the services sector, however, was raised to 9.4 percent from 8.9 percent.