FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Q4 economic growth eases to 7.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

China Q4 economic growth eases to 7.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China’s annual economic growth eased to 7.7 percent between October and December 2013 from 7.8 percent in the previous three months, slightly ahead of market expectations for growth of 7.6 percent, data showed on Monday.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 7.7 percent in 2013 from a year earlier, data from the website of the National Bureau of Statistics showed. The government’s target was for 7.5 percent growth in 2013.

Other data released alongside GDP showed industrial output grew 9.7 percent in December from a year ago, versus expectations of 9.8 percent showed in the Reuters poll.

Retail sales in December rose 13.6 percent on a year ago, in line with expectations.

Fixed-asset investment grew 19.6 percent in 2013 from a year earlier, versus an expected 19.8 percent. The government only publishes cumulative investment data. (Reporting By China Economics Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.