FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's economic growth slows to 7 pct in Q1, six-year low
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

China's economic growth slows to 7 pct in Q1, six-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s economy grew 7.0 percent in the first quarter, as expected but still its slowest rate in six years, reinforcing bets that policymakers will take more steps to bolster growth.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected China’s gross domestic product (GDP)to rise 7.0 percent in January-March compared with a year ago.

In the last quarter of 2014, China’s economy grew 7.3 percent on an annual basis.

On a quarterly basis, economic growth slowed to 1.3 percent between January and March after seasonal adjustments, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, compared with growth of 1.5 percent in the previous three months.

Analysts had expected quarterly growth of 1.4 percent.

Activity indicators for March were all weaker than expected.

Factory output climbed 5.6 percent in March from a year ago, below forecasts for a 6.9 percent gain.

Fixed-asset investment, a vital driver of the economy, rose 13.5 percent compared with the same month last year. Analysts had expected a rise of 13.8 percent.

Retail sales expanded 10.2 percent compared with expectations for a 10.9 percent gain.

The disappointing data supports analysts’ predictions for China’s economic growth to slide to 7 percent this year, the lowest in a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Koh Gui Qing and Judy Hua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.