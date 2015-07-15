FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's economic growth holds steady at 7 pct in Q2, beating forecasts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

China's economic growth holds steady at 7 pct in Q2, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China’s economy grew an annual 7.0 percent in the second quarter, steady with the previous quarter and slightly better than analyst forecasts, though further stimulus is still expected after the quarter ended with a stock market crash.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) in the world’s second-largest economy would grow 6.9 percent in April-June from a year earlier, compared with 7.0 percent in the March quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter GDP quickened to 1.7 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said at a press conference on Wednesday, compared with an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in the March quarter.

Fixed-asset investment rose an annual 11.4 percent in the first six months of 2015, the bureau said, beating the poll forecast of 11.2 percent growth.

Industrial output growth quickened to 6.8 percent, surprising analysts who expected it to rise 6 percent on an annual basis after a rise of 6.1 percent the prior month.

The government has forecast GDP growth of around 7 percent for 2015, which would be the weakest rate in 25 years. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Koh Gui Qing, Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.