FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Q4 GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, matches expectations
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

China Q4 GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, matches expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching expectations and the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures as fears of a sharper slowdown panic investors.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted gross domestic product (GDP) in the world’s second-largest economy would grow 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, easing from 6.9 percent in the third quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter growth was slightly below expectations at 1.6 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Economists had expected growth of 1.7 percent on a quarterly basis, compared with a revised reading of 1.8 percent in the prior quarter.

Full-year growth was 6.9 percent, roughly in line with the government’s target of around 7 percent but the slowest pace of expansion in a quarter of a century. Economists had expected 6.9 percent.

After being a major locomotive of global growth in recent years, China is now in the midst of a protracted slowdown, weighed down by weak exports, factory overcapacity, a soft property market, high debt levels, slowing investment and a government anti-corruption campaign.

Some market watchers believe real growth levels may be much weaker than official data suggest.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.