4 months ago
TABLE-China Q1 economic growth breakdown, by major sector
April 18, 2017 / 1:51 AM

TABLE-China Q1 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first
quarter, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2015, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.
    Below is a table of NBS data published on Tuesday showing a breakdown of
first quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates
for each.     
    
                                     1Q2017  4Q2016  3Q2016  2Q2016  1Q2016
 GDP                                    6.9     6.8     6.7     6.7     6.7
 Primary industry (agricultural)          3     2.9       4     3.1     2.9
 Secondary industry (manufacturing      6.4     6.1     6.1     6.3     5.9
 and construction)                                                   
 Tertiary (services)                    7.7     8.3     7.6     7.5     7.6
                                                                           
 Agri/forestry/animal                   3.2     3.1     4.1     3.3     3.1
 husbandry/fishery                                                   
 Industrial                             6.5     6.1     6.1       6     5.7
 Construction                           5.3     5.9       6     7.3     7.8
 Retail/wholesale                       7.4     7.2       7     6.5     5.8
 Transportation/storage/postal          8.7     9.9     6.5     5.7     3.3
 Catering and accommodation             7.4     7.3     6.5     6.8       7
 Finance                                4.4     3.8     5.6     5.3     8.1
 Real estate                            7.8     7.7     8.8     8.8     9.1
 

 (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

