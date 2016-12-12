PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 12
Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI Dec 12 China should set an economic growth target of around 6.5 percent for 2017, although it is very likely that the country will be able to exceed this level, the State Information Center said on Monday.
The State Information Center, an official think tank affiliated with the National Development and Reform Commission, a powerful economic planner, suggested the 6.5 percent growth target in an article carried in the China Securities Journal.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. The government has set a growth target of 6.5-7 percent for the full year. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Packaged foods maker TreeHouse Foods Inc on Sunday recalled certain macaroni and cheese cup products containing cheddar cheese seasoning, saying they may be contaminated with salmonella.
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 The central question facing Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Rex Tillerson if he becomes U.S. secretary of state is whether a lifelong oil man with close ties to Russia can pivot from advancing corporate interests to serving the national interest.