China economy shows signs of stabilising in Q2

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s economy showed signs of stabilising in the second quarter, the statistics bureau said on Friday, after data revealed the slowest three months of growth since the start of 2009.

China’s year-on-year Q2 growth of 7.6 percent was in line with the consensus forecast in the benchmark Reuters poll, but quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.8 percent was slightly ahead of forecast, suggesting a sequential improvement that implies the bottom of the current downtrend may have been reached.

Statistics bureau spokesman, Sheng Laiyun, said that first half growth overall, which was 7.8 percent, was within the range of expectations, adding that slower growth created a favourable environment for delivering structural economic reforms.

He added that property controls had been a major factor in restraining growth, but that now was not the time to relax them. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)