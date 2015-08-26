FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to remain top market for German engineers - VDMA association
August 26, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

China to remain top market for German engineers - VDMA association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 26 (Reuters) - German engineering association VDMA sees China remaining the top buyer of German engineered products for the foreseeable future, despite a recent decline in exports to the Asian country, VDMA Managing Director Thilo Brodtmann said.

“The current distortions, on the stock exchange and elsewhere, don’t change our general strategy,” he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

German engineers’ exports to China shrank by 4.9 percent in the first six months of 2015. Brodtmann said VDMA was nonetheless sticking with its forecast for stagnating 2015 industry output. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

