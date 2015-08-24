FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China will find appropriate remedies, Hollande says in Berlin
August 24, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

China will find appropriate remedies, Hollande says in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China, the world’s second largest economy, will find the appropriate remedies to ensure its economic growth, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday at a news conference in Berlin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel added at the same news conference that she was certain China would do everything it possibly could to stabilise the situation there.

She noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not expect a lasting crisis in China.

The near 9 percent slump in Chinese stocks on Monday was their worst performance since the depths of the global financial crisis and wiped out what was left of 2015’s gains, which in June stood at more than 50 percent. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)

