China's premier sees "medium to high" growth continuing

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Berlin on Friday that he was confident his country’s economy could continue to grow at a “medium to high tempo” and would expand by about 7.5 percent this year despite turbulence in the world economy.

Li told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the global economy was facing more factors of uncertainty but he wanted a greater number of people in China to be in employment in order to free up growth potential.

“We are confident that we can reach growth of about 7.5 percent this year,” Li said, asking the world’s media not to “overinterpret” any small variation from that. “We are confident the economy can continue to grow at a medium to high tempo.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin, Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Stephen Brown)