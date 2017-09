BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China is confident of achieving economic growth of around 7 percent in 2015, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Last week, President Xi Jinping said it is possible for the country to have annual economic growth of around 7 percent over the next five years. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)