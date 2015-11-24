China on track to hit 7 pct GDP growth target this year - Premier Li

SUZHOU, China, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China was on track to reach its economic growth target of about 7 percent this year, and the economy was going through adjustments to maintain reasonable medium- to long-term growth.

Li made the comments during a summit in the city of Suzhou with leaders of 16 Central and Eastern European countries.

China was studying the possibility of establishing of a multilateral financial institution with Central and Eastern European countries, as well as a joint fund denominated in Chinese yuan, Li said in a speech. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)