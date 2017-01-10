FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2016 economic growth expected to be around 6.7 pct- state planner head
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 2:23 AM / 7 months ago

China 2016 economic growth expected to be around 6.7 pct- state planner head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's economic growth in 2016 was expected to be around 6.7 percent, Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday.

Consumption accounted for 71 percent of China's GDP growth in 2016, Xu told a media briefing in Beijing.

China's government had targetted 6.5-7 percent economic growth in 2016. Activity was boosted by higher government spending, a housing rally and record high levels of bank lending, which, however, also led to an explosive increase in debt.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editintg by Kim Coghill

